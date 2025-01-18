Open day at Eastbourne care home
Mortain Place is opening the doors of it's beautiful home for an Open Day.
Mortain Place is an 80 bed care home home in Eastbourne which specialises is residential care.
The home offers care over two floors, one of which being memory lane which is their dedicated dementia floor.
The Open Day is on between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 1st February, enjoy a guided tour of the home with tasty refreshments and have any questions you have answered for peace of mind.