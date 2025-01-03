Open Day at Sycamore Grove care home

By Jenna Fowler
Contributor
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 15:16 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 15:20 GMT
Barchester Healthcare's Sycamore Grove is holding an Open Day on Saturday 18th January.

The home will be hosting the Open Day between 10am and 4pm, giving people thinking about the future the chance to take a look around the beautiful home and all it has to offer.

Hot and cold refreshments as well as tasty sweet treats are available, along with a informative chat and a tour of the home.

