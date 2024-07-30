‘Open Garden’ at Findon Place raises more than £1,000 for Guild Care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Open Garden’ afternoon at Findon Place on Sunday, July 28 attracted more than 150 visitors to enjoy the immaculate gardens in the sunshine with all ticket sales in aid of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care.

The event was generously hosted by the owner of this private country estate which usually only opens for private functions.

The setting is second to none, at the foot of the South Downs, with sweeping lawns and secluded walled gardens.

Aisha Palmer of Guild Care, said, “We were delighted to welcome so many visitors to Findon Place throughout the afternoon.

"Everyone was impressed with the gardens which looked gorgeous with thousands of flowers in bloom. We’re extremely grateful to Caroline for providing the delicious cream teas and for allowing us to raise funds for Guild Care.

£I’d also like to thank our wonderful volunteers for coming along to help. It was a fantastic afternoon in the sunshine!”

The Open Garden raised more than £1,100 which will help support Guild Care’s community services for older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.

Findon Place is a classical Georgian Grade II* listed property approached via a tree-lined driveway and surrounded by beautiful gardens.

Guests were invited to wander the fruitful apple orchard and kitchen garden, enjoy country garden borders bursting with purple and lilac flowers, walk through an aromatic jasmine-framed doorway, and take in views of the extensive south-facing Great Lawns.

Findon Place hosted tea on the terrace and visitors were able to browse a variety of arts & crafts stalls.

Visit Guild Care’s website and follow them on social media for details about their next events coming up in the area, including the spectacular seafront ‘Walk With Purpose’ event on Sunday, September 8, with tickets now available.

Aisha added, “Walk With Purpose promises to be a fabulous day out along Worthing seafront with different distances to suit everyone’s ability or ambitions.

"The first walkers will set off at 10am and the whole event will finish with a flourish at Guild Care’s Family Festival on Beach House Grounds. The festival is free for everyone, even if you haven’t taken part in the Walk With Purpose!

“We’d love everyone to sign up, bring your friends and family and get together to step forward and help raise money for all the people in our community who rely on Guild Care’s services, from older people and people living with dementia to children and adults with learning disabilities.