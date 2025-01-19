Open Studio event at Bannatyne Hotel and Spa, Hastings
Saturday 1 February 2025, 10AM-5PM
Textile artist Carole Bury is delighted to invite art enthusiasts and the local community to her exclusive Open Studio event.
This unique opportunity allows visitors to step into Carole’s creative world, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her artistic process as she works on her stunning textile pieces. Guests will have the chance to witness art in action, learn about her inspirations, and engage in meaningful conversations about her craft.
As the Artist in Residence at Bannatyne Hotel & Spa, Carole has transformed the Boardroom gallery with her exquisite artwork. Her work, deeply influenced by texture, movement, and the natural world, resonates with audiences looking for authenticity and beauty in contemporary textile art.
Admission: Free
Accessible entrance
We look forward to seeing you.