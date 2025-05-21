Open studio in East Grinstead
With circa one hundred studios taking part, there will be something for everyone, across painting, sculpture, glass and more. The event runs from June 6-22, with all open days and times listed in the event booklet or on the event website.
Here in East Grinstead, three local artists will be taking part. Jennifer Pullin is a mixed media artist and painter, creating vibrant, colourful pieces at her home-studio on Garden Wood Road. (SEOS Studio 72)
Christine Bleny creates beautiful paintings, often combined with metallic leaf to dazzling effect. To see more of Christine’s work, see https://www.christinebleny.co.uk/. You can visit Christine in Tudor Close. (SEOS Studio 73)
Sheri Gee is a figurative and landscape painter. She will be showing a new collection of landscapes inspired by the local area, at Kingscote Vineyard. To see more of Sheri’s work, see www.sherigee.com (SEOS Studio 74)
Why not make a day of it, and try to see all three studios. There are also some artists opening their doors in Forest Row - Richard Heys and Anoushka Cole.
For more details on each studio, with addresses and opening times, visit
https://www.seos-art.org/search/?_district_council=wealden-mid-sussex. While stocks last, you can pick up an event booklet during the open studios at Kingscote Vineyard and East Grinstead library