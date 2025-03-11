Open weekend across Hastings & Rother with Freedom Leisure

On Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd March, Freedom Leisure centres in Hastings and Rother will be opening their doors to welcome the local community to their open weekends. With free gym use, £1 general swimming and £1 soft play sessions over the weekend it’s a perfect opportunity to kick start your fitness regime, enjoy some family fun and find out more about what there is on offer at the popular leisure centres.

If you fancy trying something new or want to improve your technique, then a visit to the leisure centres across Hastings and Rother is a must on that weekend.

The teams within the leisure centres have put together a packed programme of activities to suit everyone with free gym sessions and ‘beat the instructor’ fun gym challenges to discounted sauna and swimming.

As well as the fitness offering, Freedom Leisure are encouraging families to come and have some fun in the pool on the 15m inflatable runway at Summerfields (Hastings) and discounted entry to Jumbos soft Play, Bexhill Leisure Centre.

Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure Area Manager for Hastings & Rother said; “Four of our Freedom Leisure centres across Hastings & Rother are participating in the open weekend, each offering different facilities and activities. Our friendly staff and instructors will be on hand to offer support and guidance to everyone, whether you are a gym regular or have never set foot in a gym before.

We look forward to welcoming everyone into our sites; especially new visitors, to take advantage of the free and discounted activities taking place within our community leisure centres. We hope this encourages people into leading more healthy lifestyles, and becoming more active, more often”

Freedom Leisure in Hastings and Rother operate Summerfields Leisure Centre and Falaise Fitness Centre in partnership with Hastings Borough Council and Rye Sports Centre, Bexhill Leisure Centre & Bexhill Leisure Pool in partnership with Rother District Council.

To celebrate the open weekend, there are some fantastic membership offers available. For further information about the different activities available at each participating site visit our website here: freedom-leisure.co.uk/open-weekend-at-freedom-leisure-hastings-and-rother/