Opera Gala comes to Ringmer
Professional opera singers return to St Mary's church, Ringmer on Sunday August 11th at 7.00pm for a special fundraising gala concert. It is to be a perfect occasion for a summer evening, including refreshments, when they will perform a programme of much-loved operatic solos, duets and ensembles.
The concert is in aid of the remarkable Intergenerational Opera outreach projects which link primary aged children with elderly residents in the community, some of whom may have dementia.
This non-profit organisation works across East Sussex running weekly creative workshop projects developing musical and social skills whilst improving the well being of all involved.
For more information about the highly regarded projects go to www.intergenerationalopera.com.
To reserve a ticket for the gala, price £15.00, email [email protected] or call 07966621229.
