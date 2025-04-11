Operatic flatmates - casting announced for La Boheme in Chalvington

By William ROGERS
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
More casting has been announced for the Regents Opera touring version of La Boheme which will open the 2025 Villages Music Festival on 28th June, in the gardens of Limekiln Farm, Chalvington.

Italian tenor Davide Basso (top left) will play Rodolfo, the struggling poet who falls for Mimi. Davide is regularly seen in London performing in opera, oratorio, and recital. Before re-training in classical singing, Davide was a successful jazz vocalist, working in Italy, New York and at venues in the UK including: Barbican Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall, and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

Samuel Pantcheff (top right) will play Marcello, the painter who courts Musetta. Samuel is a former Britten Pears Young Artist, recently working as a soloist in productions at the Salzburg Landestheater and for English Touring Opera.

Ashley Mercer (bottom left) fills the role of Schaunard, a violin player, who actually earns some money at the start of the opera. Ashley has a Masters with distinction from the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, and has performed with St Paul’s Opera and Waterperry Opera.

The men of La Boheme

Scottish bass Frazer Scott (bottom right) plays Colline, the philosopher sharing the Paris garret. Frazer is a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama’s prestigious Opera studio. He’s recently performed with Garsington Opera and Opera North, and made his BBC Proms debut in September 2024 as Snug in A Midsummer Night’s Dream alongside the Philharmonia Orchestra.

