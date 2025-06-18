Orchestra from Everywhere brings global sounds to Hastings for Refugee Week
Experience the power of music to unite, heal, and inspire.
As part of International Refugee Week 2025, Orchestra from Everywhere brings a transformative musical experience to Hastings, celebrating resilience, sanctuary, and the beauty of diverse voices. This unique orchestra is made up of professional musicians and those with lived experience of displacement and migration, performing side by side to share a message of hope and belonging.
Led by ShivaNova/Equator Festival and supported by Sanctuary Festival and Hastings Community of Sanctuary, the event will feature special performances from local talent including Kurdish oud musician Waell Abdulkarem, and we are working to include the Ukrainian Choir from Bexhill, supported by The Good Story Initiative.
Alongside the music, audiences can explore stalls hosted by local refugee support groups such as the Refugee Buddy Project and enjoy a delicious fundraising food offering from the Dove Café—celebrating culinary culture and solidarity.
This event is part of a national movement under the Orchestra from Everywhere banner, which champions diversity in classical music and provides professional platforms for refugee and migrant artists.
Join us for an evening that promises connection, celebration, and community.