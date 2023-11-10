Orchestral Masterpieces

Rachel trained at the Royal College of Music where she studied with Jaroslav Vanecek. Since leaving college she has worked in London, Surrey and Sussex combining a mixture of chamber music and orchestral playing and teaching. She currently teaches at Christ’s Hospital School and is one of the driving forces behind Horsham Performer’s Platform. In 2017 Rachel took a 6 month sabbatical to Uganda, teaching and performing for the Kampala Music School. While there she visited Kenya and coached and played as soloist with the Nairobi Symphony Orchestra. This is Rachel’s sixth concerto performance with HSO! Always a huge challenge, but also a great joy and privilege to be encouraged and supported along the journey of learning and rehearsing such a glorious concerto.