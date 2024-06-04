Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Simpson will be giving a recital on the organ in St Stephen's Church, North Mundham on June 15 between 3pm and 4pm. This will be followed by refreshments and cakes for sale.

Thomas is the organ scholar at Chichester Cathedral, where he plays for daily services alongside accompanying local choirs and playing for events in the cathedral and elsewhere.

He was a chorister in New College Choir before going on to Magdalen College School, Oxford, where he held the post of organ scholar to the Cathedral Singers of Christ Church, Oxford for two years, playing in the cathedral’s live-streamed Platinum Jubilee service and on tour in Cologne Cathedral.

He has given recitals at Romsey Abbey, Sherborne Abbey and Merton College, Oxford. In October Thomas will begin a music degree at Cambridge as organ scholar at Trinity College.

There will tea and coffee and cake after the recital and a cake sale. There will be a retiring collection for St Stephen’s funds.

Programme

Felix Mendelssohn (1809–1847)I. Con moto maestoso from Organ Sonata No. 3 in A majorIII. Allegretto from Organ Sonata No. 4 in Bb major

Dieterich Buxtehude (c. 1637–1707)Toccata in F major BuxWV 157

Frank Bridge (1897–1941)Allegretto grazioso

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)Prelude and Fugue in C major BWV 547