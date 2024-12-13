Organised walks and talks in and around Worthing in January
Our first talk is on Tuesday 7th January and is a mystery one, while the second talk., on January 21st is entitled "Come fly with me (An odd thing happened to me at the airport). The talks are held at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing, and the doors open at 2.00 p.m.
There are two walks arranged for January. The first is on Tuesday 14th and is a 5 mile walk from Adur Recreation Ground to Shoreham Fort.
The second is on Wednesday 29th and is a 4 mile walk from Ferring Green and along the coastal paths to George V Avenue and the Goring Road. For further information about the walks and talks, please e-mail Jean on [email protected]