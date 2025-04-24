Organisers of Renaissance Faire UK to promote fantasy festival at Hastings' traditional Jack in the Green
The Renaissance Faire UK will offer a fantastical experience with live music, medieval combat demonstrations, craft markets, cosplay opportunities, and a dramatic, participatory storyline. Central to the event will be an improvised narrative surrounding the fictional wedding of Prince Andal of the Fae and Princess Syldari of the Elves. Attendees will have the chance to shape the story through their interaction, creating an experience that’s engaging and interactive.
Calypso Ellison, one of the organisers, said: “We’re proud to offer a space where creativity, community, and nature come together."
"This is a chance to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and dive into a world full of magic, mystery, and fun.”
The festival will feature a variety of exciting attractions, including live performances by Musical Chrissy, who will portray Princess Syldari, and the Steampunk-inspired band Victor and the Bully. Attendees can also enjoy medieval jousting and combat displays that showcase the culture of chivalry, along with craft and food markets offering handmade goods and fantasy-themed treats. For those looking to immerse themselves further, there will be cosplay and interactive zones where guests can dress up and engage with the unfolding story. The event will culminate in a magical Masked Ball on the final evening, giving everyone the chance to dance the night away in a truly enchanting setting.
The festival organisers aim to make the event accessible and enjoyable for all, with facilities for families and visitors with additional needs. The venue, Quex Park, located in Birchington, Kent, is easily accessible by rail and road from Hastings and surrounding areas.
Ahead of the event, organisers Calypso and Jamie will be visiting the Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green festival to promote the Renaissance Faire UK. They will be engaging with festival-goers and local businesses, spreading the word about the upcoming event.
The Renaissance Faire UK is also seeking sponsorships and partnerships with local and national businesses, particularly in the fashion, cosplay, and creative technology sectors. Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to reach out via email at [email protected].