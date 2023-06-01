Edit Account-Sign Out
Origins '23 youth dance festival debuts in Brighton

Children, young people, families, those interested in dance or the performing arts and our local community are invited to experience a fresh and innovative, creative showcase which will leave them inspired.
By Isabella SaxbyContributor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
From ORIGINS '22. Choreographed by Chess Dillon-Reams of The Hiccup ProjectFrom ORIGINS '22. Choreographed by Chess Dillon-Reams of The Hiccup Project
From ORIGINS '22. Choreographed by Chess Dillon-Reams of The Hiccup Project

Smikle Dance Project presents a showcase of the incredible talents of the Youth Dancers of the SYD:B Youth Dance Company in Brighton. Children, young people, families, those interested in dance or the performing arts and our local community are invited to experience a fresh and innovative, creative showcase which will leave them inspired.

All of the work in the show has been created in collaboration with the dancers, to develop bespoke concepts and movement that is personal to the individual dancers to ensure that their personalities, skills and ideas are considered at the forefront of the performance.

From forest creatures, to historical icons, to natural elements the show will present a range of different works, performed by children and youth dancers of SYD:B Youth Dance Company, Boys Co. and Smikle Dance Studio, aged between 5 and 18 years old.

7th - 9th July 2023smikledancestudio.com

The Old Market,Upper Market Street,Hove,BN3 1ASBUY TICKETS: theoldmarket.com/shows/origins-23

