Out of Bounds in Angmering to get spooky this Halloween

Out of Bounds in Angmering is getting ready to welcome families for a week of spooky fun this Halloween, with a programme of scarily good activities with just the right balance of thrills and laughter for all ages.

From Tuesday 28th October through to Saturday 1st November, the award-winning activity centre will transform into a family-friendly Halloween haven, complete with themed decorations, prizes and plenty of seasonal surprises.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the Frightfully Fun Family Halloween Ticket Event on Saturday 1st November.

For £26 per person, visitors aged five and up can enjoy an action-packed evening of Bowling, Clip ‘n Climb and Laser Tag from 6pm until 9pm.

Halloween fun at Out of Bounds

Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed and Top Laser Tag Scorer, with adults just as encouraged to join in the fun as children.

For younger visitors, special Halloween Laser Tag Sessions will run on 28th, 29th and 30th October.

Designed for ages five to 13, the experience includes chicken or vegan nuggets with chips, a Halloween squash drink, and an hour of Laser Tag across the four-storey soft play arena.

Tickets are priced at £21 per person, with prizes awarded each night for the best costumes and sharpest laser skills.

Halloween adventures at Out of Bounds

“Our Halloween week is all about family-friendly thrills with just the right mix of spooky and silly,” said manager Stuart James.

“Whether it is climbing ghostly walls, spotting pumpkins on the golf course, or testing your aim in haunted laser tag, there is something for everyone.”

The Time Out Café will also join the fun with hot chocolates, seasonal favourites, and sweet treats, making it the perfect pit stop between adventures.

Tickets for all Halloween events are now on sale and early booking is advised to secure a place.

For more information and to book, visit www.out-of-bounds.co.uk or call 01903 788 588.