Outdoor cinema at The Maize Maze
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Maize Maze at Cowdray have extended the programme of events to include a weekend of outdoor cinema on the evening of Friday and Saturday, August 23 and 24.
Come and enjoy an evening at Cowdray Maize Maze followed by an outdoor cinema experience.
Showing Mamma Mia! on Friday and Back to the Future on Saturday, gates will open at 7pm, and guests will receive a glass of wine, a craft beer, or a soft drink on arrival.
Explore the Maze before the film starts at 8:30pm. The film will be shown in wet weather, so do come prepared. There will be a bar and street food available.
The bank holiday weekend will also include all the Farm's big kit parked at the Maze in a display on Sunday, August 25 with tractor rides around lawns taking place on the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.