Outdoor Cinema - Top Gun (1986) 12A - 2nd September - Madehurst Cricket Ground

The original Top Gun film is this year's film choice at Madehurst Cricket Ground for the local children's charity, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust on Saturday 2nd September.
By Lucy AshworthContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

This 1980's action packed film featuring Tom Cruise as Maverick as a pilot who is sent to the Navy's most elite fighter weapon school is another retro film that audiences will enjoy with its iconic songs such 'Danger Zone and 'Take your Breath away'.

Attendees can enjoy a picnic style, 'under the stars' cinema experience as the film is shown on a giant screen in the stunning South Downs.Di Levantine, Chairman and Co Founder of the Trust comments, "We are looking forward to welcoming people to our cinema night again. Madehurst Cricket Ground is the perfect venue to watch the film. People can bring their own food and drink for a picnic or enjoy pizzas and drinks from the fully licenced pavilion bar. It is a wonderful experience watching a film outdoors but we do suggest people wrap up warm as it does get cooler at night. We are expecting to have a 'Maverick' motorbike and 1958 Porsche Speedster on the night that are featured in the film. As with all our events we welcome support from the community. We will also have a raffle on the night with the first prize being 'A Spitfire Simulator Experience' donated by spitfires.com at Goodwood which will help us raise vital funds to support the nursing care at home provision for local children who have a life threatening or terminal illness. It is always alot of fun to bring people together for a great night out and for a great cause."

Tickets: £12.50 www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com

