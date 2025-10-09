Outram Slides: 18 October 2025 at 3pm in St Stephen's Church, North Mundham

View historical slides of the Mundhams and surrounding villages, taken by Rev Outram.

A rare opportunity to see many of the incredible photographs taken by the Reverend Edmund Outram who was Vicar of the United Benefice in the villages of North Mundham, South Mundham, Hunston, Runcton and Merston from 1939–1968. The photos will be projected onto the big screen and our narrator will take you on a historic journey around our villages.