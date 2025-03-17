Over 50 gardens open their gates for St Michael’s Hospice’s Open Gardens 2025

As spring begins, it’s your chance to explore some of the most stunning private gardens in Hastings and Rother at this year’s Open Gardens season. With over 50 beautiful gardens opening for St Michael’s Hospice, with an additional 13 new gardens on the calendar, it’s a wonderful opportunity to explore hidden gems, gain gardening inspiration and enjoy the great outdoors – all while supporting your local hospice.

From charming cottage gardens bursting with colour to grand estates with sweeping landscapes, each garden has its own story to tell. Whether you’re a keen gardener looking for ideas or simply love a peaceful stroll, there’s something for everyone. There will also be refreshments, plant sales and live music to enjoy and make your visit even more special.

The Hospice is also thrilled to welcome gardening expert Jean Griffin for a special Q&A session in the Hospice gardens Saturday 12th July. Jean, known for her expert advice on BBC Radio Kent gardening shows, will be sharing tips, answering questions and offering inspiration for gardeners of all levels. This is a unique opportunity not to be missed!

Find everything you need to know to plan your visit to their Open Gardens in the free Open Gardens guide, free to pick up from all St Michael’s Hospice shops or downloadable from their website.

Every garden you visit helps the Hospice continue to provide expert care and support to people living with life-limiting illnesses in Hastings and Rother. So why not gather your friends and family, explore these beautiful spaces, and enjoy a wonderful day out while making a difference?

For more information and to download your free booklet, visit stmichaelshospice.com/event/opengardens2025 or call 01424 456396.