Oyster Festival at The Crown & Anchor

Oysters at The Crown & Anchor for the annual oyster festival

Celebrate all things oyster as the annual Crown & Anchor Oyster Festival returns for the May bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking over the outside deck, expect oyster galore with platters piled high with variations from across the British and Irish coast, from Maldon and Colchester to Cape Wrath and Carlingford.

Enjoy individually or dive into a dozen, served with a selection of garnishes and paired alongside summer spritz and tipples, including a special pop-up Allora Spritz cart.

Entertainment across the weekend will include a Pravha brass band and an afternoon of sea shanties. Not to be missed, raise a glass, slurp an oyster and toast to summer at the Crown & Anchor.