Paddock Singers Christmas Concerts in Lewes
The Paddock Singers are this year having two Christmas concerts on Saturday 16th December at 3.30pm and 6pm, St Michael's Church, 158 High Street, Lewes.
Perfectly timed to fit in with your Christmas shopping, come and enjoy a Christmassy hour of festive choral arrangements and audience carols.
Highlights include familiar classics such as 'O Holy Night'; beautiful arrangements by the choral-king-of-Christmas John Rutter; plus the usual warm encouragement to sing your hearts out in a choice of well-loved audience carols. It's the perfect start to the festive season!
Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/paddocksingers, priced at £12 for adults, £5 for children under 12, free for under 5's.