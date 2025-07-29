Pamper Day 26th August, 10am-2pm
Take a moment for you! Pamper Day for Parents!
Calling all mums, dads, and parents-to-be! Join us at Tots Play Bexhill on Tuesday 26th August, 10am–2pm for a special Pamper Day dedicated to giving you the care you deserve – all while raising funds for our amazing home-visiting service.
For just £15, you’ll enjoy:
💆♀️ Two mini treatments to help you relax and recharge
☕ Free refreshments to keep you fuelled and fabulous Song and dance workshops for a joyful lift
🤱 Infant feeding support from our brilliant Lactation Consultants and peer supporters
🤗 Our wonderful volunteers will be on hand to hold your little one while you enjoy your treatments!
A huge thank you to all the fabulous local businesses supporting us on the day – we couldn’t do it without you.
Spaces are limited, so secure your slot now at www.totsplay.co.uk/bexhill
Because when you take care of yourself, you’re giving your baby the best gift too
If you cannot attend please consider buying a place for a loved one, or making a donation: https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/Q50U2UOG
*Some activities may be subject to change.