Pamper Day 26th August, 10am-2pm

East Sussex Early Days CIC in Bexhill is hosting a Pamper Day for parents and parents-to-be, to raise funds for their invaluable home-visiting service.

Take a moment for you! Pamper Day for Parents!

Calling all mums, dads, and parents-to-be! Join us at Tots Play Bexhill on Tuesday 26th August, 10am–2pm for a special Pamper Day dedicated to giving you the care you deserve – all while raising funds for our amazing home-visiting service.

For just £15, you’ll enjoy:

Pamper Day! 26/8/25 at TotsPlay Bexhill 10am-2pm

💆‍♀️ Two mini treatments to help you relax and recharge

☕ Free refreshments to keep you fuelled and fabulous Song and dance workshops for a joyful lift

🤱 Infant feeding support from our brilliant Lactation Consultants and peer supporters

🤗 Our wonderful volunteers will be on hand to hold your little one while you enjoy your treatments!

A huge thank you to all the fabulous local businesses supporting us on the day – we couldn’t do it without you.

Spaces are limited, so secure your slot now at www.totsplay.co.uk/bexhill

Because when you take care of yourself, you’re giving your baby the best gift too

If you cannot attend please consider buying a place for a loved one, or making a donation: https://pay.sumup.com/b2c/Q50U2UOG

*Some activities may be subject to change.