After decades without a pantomime, the East Sussex village of Northiam will once again have a comedy dame, a village idiot and all the traditional panto characters treading the boards at the village hall this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hilarious, high-octane performance of Dick Whittington in December will see well-known local people, including the former village postmaster, taking key parts, with a 14-year old rising star aceing the role of Alice.

The production is being stage managed and choreographed by two former West End stars, and spectacular costumes are being handmade especially for the show, so it has all the makings of a panto to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new drama group for the village, Northiam Players, was set up for the panto by Mike Sargeant, himself an experienced actor. ‘Northiam is such an active, sociable village with a full events calendar, but the one thing that’s been missing for a very long time is a panto – so we decided that this year, we would revive the tradition in style.’

Panto returns to Northiam!

Mike, who is directing the panto, spent a long time researching Dick Whittington scripts, before settling on one written by award-winning writer Alan P Frayn. “Alan is one of the country’s most popular panto writers and his script has the perfect combination of slapstick humour, tongue-in-cheek asides and local references - adults will get just as much fun out of it as kids, so it’s perfect family entertainment,’ he says.

Dick Whittington will take place at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close and there will be three performances, on Friday 12th December at 7.30pm and on Sunday 14th December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children (aged 10 or under) from:

* Eventbrite.co.uk (search for Northiam Panto), small booking fee applies

* Jempson’s Local, Northiam

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Christine’s Coffee Morning on Friday, November 28, Northiam Village Hall

* Box office at Northiam Village Hall on Thursday 4th and Thursday 11th December, 2pm - 4pm,

* NBS Craft Fayre, Northiam Village Hall, Saturday 6th December 10am - 2pm.