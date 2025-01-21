Panto season is still not finished in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello, My name is Sally Marchant and I am the director of this year's panto at St. Peter and St. Paul's Church, Parkstione Road Hastings.

Our panto is Mother Goose and our opening night is Friday at 7pm in the church and a matinee on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm and a 7pm performance on Saturday.

Tickets, £5, are available on the door . The age range of our cast is 3 years to 84 years.

This will be our 6th pantomime and each one has been performed in our church which we transform into a theatre, except for morning service on Sunday, for our 4 performances. The picture below is of Mother Goose before she transforms into a gorgeous woman in the Bog of Beauty.