Panto to bring Christmas sparkle to The Guildhall in Chichester’s Priory Park

A cast of Christmas characters will be sprinkling festive magic around Chichester thanks to a special mini-pantomime coming to the historic Guildhall in the city’s Priory Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Priory Park Panto Experience takes place 13 – 15 December and is one of a number of festive events in the park that Chichester District Council has funded this year.

The pantomime has been specially commissioned by the council and has been written by Chichester-based actors Katie Bennett and Vicky Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the one-hour magical experience, Fairy Sparkle dreams of being the fairy on the top of the tree. Santa and Mrs Santa are working their socks off to deliver Christmas on time. But…Norman the naughty elf is plotting to ruin everything so it's up to the audience to save the day! Katie plays Fairy Sparkle while Vicky is Mrs Santa. Starring alongside them will be Riley Clark as Norman the Elf and John Harcourt-Kelly as Santa.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Suitable for all ages, the show takes place on the following dates and times: Friday 13 December at 6pm; Saturday 14 December at 11am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 6pm; and, Sunday 15 December at 11am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 6pm.

Katie said: “I was delighted to be approached by Chichester District Council to create a short family-friendly entertainment production that could be achieved in The Guildhall. Vicky and I have worked together often, including in several pantomimes.

“We felt that a show that encapsulated all the much-loved traditions of pantomime, and that also gave audiences the opportunity to meet Santa and his gang, could be just the ticket. Wholesome, fun and magical, this is a mini panto with a brand new story. We are delighted to make history in The Guildhall and hope to spread festive cheer to all who come along.”

Fantastic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Cross, cabinet member for culture place and sport at Chichester District Council added: “This panto experience looks like fantastic fun and we’re really pleased to be working with Katie, Vicky and the team! It’s wonderful that they have written something bespoke that is very much rooted within Chichester, and fitting for the wonderfully historic Guildhall building, which has seen so much real-life drama of its own over the centuries!

“I hope to see lots of families coming along to enjoy the show – they can cheer the goodies and boo the baddies and feel plenty of Christmas cheer in the run up to the big day!”

Tickets cost £9.50 per adult and £7 per child. Tickets for carers and personal assistants are £7 each. Babes in arms go free. People can book at:

https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649483

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience members are asked to wrap up warm as The Guildhall can get a little chilly. Cushions for little ones will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but you are also welcome to bring your own.

Children are also very welcome to bring their gift lists to put in Santa’s collection box after the performance.

Drinks and snacks will be available to purchase in The Guildhall, and access packs available on request. Toilets are located in Priory Park.