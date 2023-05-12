Parents and teachers launch Rainbow Run alongside Bexhill school's summer fair

Saturday July 15 sees Pebsham Primary Academy’s first Rainbow Run which will take place alongside its annual summer fair.

The days runs form 11-4 with the two run times being 11.30am and 12noon. There will be live music, performances and demonstrations during the day as well as visits and vehicles from the local emergency services .

Participation in the Rainbow Run is £5 and can be purchased via the Pebsham PTA Facebook page or bought at the school gate from July 3.

People can run , jog or walk the course as many times as they wish during their time slot and this can be done alongside parents , family and friends . There will be colour stations , obstacles and an optional wet zone along the way too.