Partially sighted local artist launches debut exhibition in Hastings

Jeremy Starkin is launching his first exhibition on Friday 3 October to raise awareness on the impact of sight loss and to offer hope to others.

His paintings and photography will be on display for a three-day open event, from 1-6pm at Pissarro’s Brasserie, South Terrace, Hastings.

The 61-year-old self-taught artist is bravely sharing his story; a journey of learning to live with sight loss and welcomes people to visit, connect and share their experiences. He would like to ‘meet new people and also create a space for people with sight loss to meet up and socialise within the community’.

Jeremy describes his paintings and photography as ‘a celebration of people and communities’ which have been an integral part of his recovery. Hidden perspectives, explores the different aspects of how we experience the world with and without sight including the unseen challenges and misconceptions.

He discovered a passion for the art form Pointillism as it was possible with adaptions and aids to focus on individual details and build images through strokes, dots and high contrast colours.

A new meet-up social group for people who are blind or partially sighted will be starting soon at Pissarro’s, every Thursday from 9th October at 10 am, which coincides with World Sight Day. Postcards will be on sale at the exhibition to raise money for the meet-up, to make it affordable and accessible to those that need it, as well as local sight loss charities.

