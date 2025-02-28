Parting Clouds: Audio-visual immersive installation by Esther McElwee

Parting Clouds is an audio-visual immersive installation by Esther McElwee that will be shown at Lighthouse Project Space on 8 and 9 March. The installation has been created in collaboration with harpist Eva Lunny. The piece consists of audio-reactive visuals displayed across a large-scale gauze screen. The piece aims to create an awe-inspiring experience for the viewer, using various animation and video art methods to create something that merges the digital and physical.

With Music by Eva Lunny and Music Mastered by Phoebe Bentham. Programmed by our Future Creative Leaders (FCL).

The installation is part of an artist residency at the Lighthouse Project Space from 3 - 10 March 2025, which will provide Esther the necessary space and materials to explore the presentation of audio-visual installation works.

This Installation isn’t appropriate for anyone sensitive to flashing lights.