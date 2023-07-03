Patina’s Twilight Tales, a free storytelling evening in Lewes

Patina (Parents and Teachers in the arts) a children’s charity based in Lewes are putting on a free community storytelling event in The Paddock in Lewes on the evening of the Moving On Parade.

The Moving On Parade is a mass art project organised by Patina, it is a stunning moving tide of sculptures, costumes and music – a celebration of the local children’s transition from primary school into adolescence.

This year's theme is "All The World's A Stage " is celebrating the fun and drama of theatre and performance. Each school will represent a different play on Moving On day, having spent several days in workshops with Patina artists to make their wonderful costumes.

In keeping with the theatre theme, there will be short performances by children’s drama group Kaleidoscope and dramatic stories by professional storytellers, Graham Stewart, Amelia Armande and Richard Waring.

Twilight Tales, a free event

The stage will be made up from the comedy and tragedy masks which each of the 15 schools involved in the Moving On Parade will have carried through the town earlier in the day. These will be lit, creating an amazing atmosphere to enjoy the performances and stories as the sun goes down on a spectacular day.

Everyone is invited to come along with a picnic blanket and grab a drink from the bar.