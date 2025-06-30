Paul Carrack brings 50-year celebration to Brighton Centre: 2026 UK tour and Nashville-inspired album
Carrack's new album, recorded in Nashville, is a deeply personal project that pays tribute to the music that has influenced him for decades. The CountrySide of Paul Carrack features eight timeless country covers and two original songs, including the emotionally charged “In the Cold Light of Day” and a brand-new version of his classic “Love Will Keep Us Alive.”
“Country music has always had a strong pull on me,” says Carrack. “There’s something honest and soulful about it. Recording in Nashville was a dream come true. I’ve been thinking about this album for years—now just feels like the right time. I can’t wait to play these songs live, alongside all the classics. This tour is going to be really special.”
With a remarkable legacy spanning five decades, Carrack has been a defining voice across numerous musical milestones. From Ace’s “How Long” to Squeeze’s “Tempted” and Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years,” his vocals are instantly recognisable. As a solo artist, he’s released hit after hit—“Eyes of Blue,” “Satisfy My Soul,” “Don’t Shed a Tear”—and worked with legends including Eric Clapton, Elton John, Ringo Starr, and The Smiths.
Brighton fans can look forward to a moving night of world-class music, as Carrack and his long-standing touring band deliver a set that blends his extensive back catalogue with inspired country interpretations from the new record.
“There’s nothing quite like playing live with this band,” Carrack adds. “We’ve toured together for decades, and every show still feels fresh. We’re bringing everything to this tour—it’s going to be a big one.”
BRIGHTON SHOW DETAILS
Sunday 26 April 2026
Brighton Centre
2026 UK TOUR DATES
APRIL 2026
WED 15 – GATESHEAD The Glasshouse ICM
THU 16 – SHEFFIELD City Hall
SAT 18 – GLASGOW Armadillo
SUN 19 – EDINBURGH Playhouse
FRI 24 – CARDIFF Utilita Arena
SAT 25 – BOURNEMOUTH International Centre
SUN 26 – BRIGHTON Centre
MAY 2026
FRI 1 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
SAT 2 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
SUN 3 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
THU 7 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
SUN 10 – LONDON Theatre Royal Drury Lane