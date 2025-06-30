Paul Carrack brings 50-year celebration to Brighton Centre: 2026 UK tour and Nashville-inspired album

Paul Carrack, one of the UK's most beloved and unmistakable voices, will perform at the Brighton Centre on Sunday 26 April 2026 as part of his eagerly awaited Spring 2026 UK tour. The 12-date run celebrates Carrack’s extraordinary 50-year career and supports the release of his 20th solo album, The CountrySide of Paul Carrack, out 4 July 2025. The Brighton date sees Carrack and his acclaimed live band return to one of the South’s premier concert venues. Tickets are on sale now via BookingsDirect.com.

Carrack's new album, recorded in Nashville, is a deeply personal project that pays tribute to the music that has influenced him for decades. The CountrySide of Paul Carrack features eight timeless country covers and two original songs, including the emotionally charged “In the Cold Light of Day” and a brand-new version of his classic “Love Will Keep Us Alive.”

“Country music has always had a strong pull on me,” says Carrack. “There’s something honest and soulful about it. Recording in Nashville was a dream come true. I’ve been thinking about this album for years—now just feels like the right time. I can’t wait to play these songs live, alongside all the classics. This tour is going to be really special.”

With a remarkable legacy spanning five decades, Carrack has been a defining voice across numerous musical milestones. From Ace’s “How Long” to Squeeze’s “Tempted” and Mike + The Mechanics’ “The Living Years,” his vocals are instantly recognisable. As a solo artist, he’s released hit after hit—“Eyes of Blue,” “Satisfy My Soul,” “Don’t Shed a Tear”—and worked with legends including Eric Clapton, Elton John, Ringo Starr, and The Smiths.

Brighton fans can look forward to a moving night of world-class music, as Carrack and his long-standing touring band deliver a set that blends his extensive back catalogue with inspired country interpretations from the new record.

“There’s nothing quite like playing live with this band,” Carrack adds. “We’ve toured together for decades, and every show still feels fresh. We’re bringing everything to this tour—it’s going to be a big one.”

BRIGHTON SHOW DETAILS

Sunday 26 April 2026

Brighton Centre

2026 UK TOUR DATES

APRIL 2026

WED 15 – GATESHEAD The Glasshouse ICM

THU 16 – SHEFFIELD City Hall

SAT 18 – GLASGOW Armadillo

SUN 19 – EDINBURGH Playhouse

FRI 24 – CARDIFF Utilita Arena

SAT 25 – BOURNEMOUTH International Centre

SUN 26 – BRIGHTON Centre

MAY 2026

FRI 1 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

SAT 2 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

SUN 3 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

THU 7 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

SUN 10 – LONDON Theatre Royal Drury Lane