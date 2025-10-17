Paw-fect day out as dogs take over Tulleys Farm

​​​​The much-loved event at Tulleys Pumpkin Festival, near Crawley, is dedicated to the farm’s four-legged visitors and has become a firm favourite with local dog lovers. While dogs are welcome every day of the festival, this special date on the calendar sees activities, treats and competitions designed especially for them.

Among the highlights this year was the Best Dressed Dog Competition, which drew a crowd around the iconic Pumpkin House. From tiny pumpkins in tutus to superheroes on leads, the creativity (and enthusiasm) of owners and pups alike made for a memorable show.

The Dogs Trust were also on hand throughout the day, offering free behaviour coaching sessions and snuffle mat making, while dogs enjoyed Puppuccinos and gourmet treats available across the site.

Other activities included the Insta-Bingo Challenge and the popular Say Woof photo opportunity, giving every dog their moment in front of the camera.

Tulleys Farm was full of wagging tails and happy faces on Thursday 16 October as hundreds of dogs and their owners came together for Pooches, Paws and Pumpkins — a special day celebrating canine visitors at Tulleys Pumpkin Festival near Crawley.

The annual event has become a highlight for local dog lovers, offering a fun-filled day out surrounded by more than 1.5 million pumpkins. From tiny terriers to giant Great Danes, four-legged guests enjoyed a mix of activities, treats and photo opportunities around the Pumpkin Village.

The Dogs Trust team were in attendance, offering free behaviour coaching and snuffle mat making. There were Puppuccinos for the dogs, gourmet treats on sale, and the popular Say Woof photo sessions, capturing professional portraits of pups throughout the day.

The biggest cheers came during the Best Dressed Dog Competition, held in front of the Pumpkin House. Dozens of creative costumes took to the stage, from pumpkins and skeletons to superheroes and fairies, with prizes awarded at midday and again at 4pm.

Sam Beare Tulleys Farm Owner said:

“Our dog day is always one of the most joyful dates on the Pumpkin Festival calendar. Seeing so many families – and their dogs – having fun together really sums up what the event is all about.”

Tulleys Pumpkin Festival runs throughout October and welcomes dogs every day. Visitors can enjoy pumpkin picking, live entertainment and seasonal food across the 100-acre site.

1 . Contributed Presenter James Gaffney presents the award for "Best Dressed Dog" Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The best dressed dogs podium Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Runner Up Photo: Submitted