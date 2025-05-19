Paws For A Cause: 1066 charity dog show is back

Danielle Evans, former Miss Hastings 2024 and now a finalist for Miss Kent & Sussex 2025, will host an exciting and heart-warming charity dog show this Bank Holiday weekend.

The event, dubbed The 1066 Charity Dog Show, will take place on Sunday, May 25, at the historic Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards-on-Sea.

The dog show promises to be an event to remember, with all funds raised going to two worthy causes: Cancer Research UK and A-Sisterhood. Evans, who has long been passionate about community outreach, is eager to bring together dog lovers and families from across Sussex for a fun-filled day.

"The 1066 Charity Dog Show is a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together while raising vital funds for two incredible charities. I’m excited to see all the adorable dogs and their owners, and I know it’s going to be a wonderful day for everyone involved," said Evans.

2024 1066 Dog Show. Danielle Evans with the Best In Show Winner.

The event will feature a range of entertaining rounds, each designed to showcase the talents and charm of local dogs. Categories include (but not limited to):

Fancy Dress: Let your dog’s creativity shine in this fun round. Whether it's a superhero, pirate, or pop star, the possibilities are endless!

Cutest Pup: Who can resist those puppy eyes? The youngest participants will be judged on their irresistible cuteness.

Prettiest Girl: This round celebrates the beauty and elegance of the female dogs in attendance.

2024 1066 Dog Show

Handsomest Boy: A special category to recognise the dashing and distinguished male dogs.

Best Trick: A chance fo

Best in Show: The ultimate prize for the dog that stands out as the overall winner of the day.

As a finalist for Miss Kent & Sussex 2025, Danielle Evans is balancing her preparations for the upcoming competition, which will take place on June 22 at Eastwell Manor.

2024 1066 Dog Show

"The dog show is a way for me to give back to the community before the big finals in June," Evans explained. "I’m so proud to be part of these amazing causes, and I hope this event will help make a real difference."

The 1066 Charity Dog Show will be held from 12PM to 4PM at the Old Bathing Pool site, St Leonards-on-Sea. Entry to spectate is free, however, should you wish to enter your dog, it’s £2.50 per dog, per category. Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs along, whether to compete or simply enjoy the festivities.