Peace lecture to focus on our right to protest

A peaceful anti-racism protest at the Cross in September

All are welcome to hear a special talk on the erosion of civil liberties and the right to protest this Saturday (November 8).

The Chichester Quakers Annual Peace Lecture will start at 6pm at Chichester Quaker Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester and is free to attend.

It will be entitled The Right to Protest: Where We Are Now? It will be given by Lyle Barker, Policy and Campaigns Officer for civil liberties charity Liberty.

Quaker Jenny Webb said she was delighted Lyle had agreed to speak and praised Liberty’s record on helping individuals stand up for their rights and to be treated fairly with dignity and respect .

Lyle said: "In recent years, the UK has seen a steady expansion of laws and powers restricting the right to protest. These have ranged from new offences and police powers on ‘serious disruption’ to proposed measures on face coverings, protests near places of worship, and so-called ‘cumulative disruption’. The space for protest keeps narrowing."

For Quakers this year's topic for the lecture is of particular interest following a raid by police and arrests of six female supporters of activist group Youth Demand who were meeting at Westminster Meeting House in March.

Liberty is a human rights charity which helps ordinary people standing up to power.

For more than 90 years it has championed anyone whose rights come under threat, from Gypsy and Traveller communities to Government whistle-blowers.

Since then it has become the UK’s largest civil liberties organisation, with more than 15,000 members and supporters.