Peacehaven News
Peacehaven Town Council Cinema presents The Critic ((15A), on Wednesday, October 23 at 7.30pm.
The film will be screened at Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB.
Tickets £7 available from the Information Office Tel: 01273 585493
Tea, Coffee and Ice Cream available on the night.
