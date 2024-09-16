Peacehaven News

By Steph Georgalakis
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:40 GMT
Peacehaven Town Council Cinema presents The Critic ((15A), on Wednesday, October 23 at 7.30pm.

The film will be screened at Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB.

Tickets £7 available from the Information Office Tel: 01273 585493

Tea, Coffee and Ice Cream available on the night.

Related topics:PeacehavenTickets

