Peacehaven Town Council - What's On
The Mayor of Peacehaven's Charity Events at Community House, Peacehaven
Wednesday 12th February - Bingo Afternoon - 2pm to 4pm
Saturday 22nd February - Valentine Quiz Night - 6.30pm
Saturday 1st March - An Evening of Line & Barn Dancing with Southern Stomp - 7pm to 9.30pm
Wednesday 12th March - Bingo Afternoon - 2pm to 4pm
Saturday 29th March - Easter Artisan Fair - 11am to 3pm