Peacehaven Town Council - What's On

The Mayor of Peacehaven's Charity Events at Community House, Peacehaven

Wednesday 12th February - Bingo Afternoon - 2pm to 4pm

Saturday 22nd February - Valentine Quiz Night - 6.30pm

Saturday 1st March - An Evening of Line & Barn Dancing with Southern Stomp - 7pm to 9.30pm

Wednesday 12th March - Bingo Afternoon - 2pm to 4pm

Saturday 29th March - Easter Artisan Fair - 11am to 3pm

