Peacehaven Town Council - what's on this spring

Charity Bingo

Wednesday 12th March

2pm-4pm

Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

Welcome Cafe

Monday 17th March & Monday 24th March

10am-1pm

Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

EVERYONE WELCOME… So if you want a chat, make new friends or just want to know what’s going on in your area, we will be there for you. There will be cakes and pastries on offer for a small donation which will help towards the running costs.

Easter Artisan Fair

Saturday 29th March

11am-3pm

The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

Join us for a day of fun and local talent.

Kids workshops

Refreshments supplied by The Horticultural Society

Free Entry

Hosted by Artsy Jewellery & the Mayor of Peacehaven.

Welcome Cafe

Monday 31st March

10am-1pm

Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

EVERYONE WELCOME… So if you want a chat, make new friends or just want to know what’s going on in your area, we will be there for you. There will be cakes and pastries on offer for a small donation which will help towards the running costs.

Charity Quiz Night

Saturday 5th April

Doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm start.

The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB

£5pp – Tables of 8

Bring own snacks & drinks.

Tickets must be purchased before the event from the Information Office.

For more information, please call 01273 585493

Charity Bingo

Wednesday 9th April

2pm-4pm

Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

Annual Town Meeting

Tuesday 22nd April

7pm

Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

VE Day 80

Thursday 8th May

8.30am - Together We Stand

9pm - Lighting of the Beacon with Flames of Peace

Peacehaven & Telscombe War Memorial, Meridian Park, Peacehaven

Summer Fair

Saturday 12th July

11am-4pm

The Big Park, Peacehaven