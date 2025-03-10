Peacehaven Town Council - what's on this spring
Charity Bingo
Wednesday 12th March
2pm-4pm
Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB
Welcome Cafe
Monday 17th March & Monday 24th March
10am-1pm
Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
EVERYONE WELCOME… So if you want a chat, make new friends or just want to know what’s going on in your area, we will be there for you. There will be cakes and pastries on offer for a small donation which will help towards the running costs.
Easter Artisan Fair
Saturday 29th March
11am-3pm
The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB
Join us for a day of fun and local talent.
Kids workshops
Refreshments supplied by The Horticultural Society
Free Entry
Hosted by Artsy Jewellery & the Mayor of Peacehaven.
Welcome Cafe
Monday 31st March
10am-1pm
Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
Charity Quiz Night
Saturday 5th April
Doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm start.
The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven, BN10 8BB
£5pp – Tables of 8
Bring own snacks & drinks.
Tickets must be purchased before the event from the Information Office.
For more information, please call 01273 585493
Charity Bingo
Wednesday 9th April
2pm-4pm
Anzac Room, Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB
Annual Town Meeting
Tuesday 22nd April
7pm
Community House, Meridian Centre, Peacehaven BN10 8BB
VE Day 80
Thursday 8th May
8.30am - Together We Stand
9pm - Lighting of the Beacon with Flames of Peace
Peacehaven & Telscombe War Memorial, Meridian Park, Peacehaven
Summer Fair
Saturday 12th July
11am-4pm
The Big Park, Peacehaven