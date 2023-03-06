Peacehaven vets offer a pet first aid course

Knowing what to do in an emergency can be the difference between life and death. Everyday pets get themselves into mischief, with some unfortunately resulting in emergency situations.

New Priory Pet First Aid

This is why New Priory (Peacehaven) are offering an interactive first aid session on Thursday March 23 from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, for pet owners or anyone who works with pets hosted by Bron Eastwood, Lead Peacehaven First Opinion Vet and Claire Riley, Senior RVN. The session will cover first aid in dogs and cats, with the ability to transfer those skills to other animals including rabbits and other small creatures.

By the end of the session, participants will be equipped with skills to recognise an emergency, understand how to keep yourself and pet calm during an emergency, as well as preventing your pet from getting worse before you are able to seek professional help. As well as learning life saving techniques, participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bron Eastwood of New Priory’s Peacehaven branch said: “Emergencies can happen at any time, so we need to ask ourselves ‘Could I cope in a pet medical emergency?’ The aim of the first aid session is to provide pet owners with knowledge and skills to manage pet emergencies while they seek veterinary help for their pet. We have ensured that as well as being fun the session is also very informative to ensure that participants leave feeling confident and able to cope, should they find their pet in an emergency situation.”

Booking is essential, as places for this first aid session are limited.