Pells Pool holds 'Summer Swimalong' and announces its autumn season

There’s a lot going on at the Pells Pool in Lewes this year, including special events, family afternoon swimming sessions, gentle swims and early morning lane swimming.

The Pells Pool has been welcoming swimmers since the 1860s and is looked after on behalf of the Town Council by the Trustees of the Pells Pool Community Association (PPCA), who are volunteers with a passion for keeping the pool afloat financially and making sure it is accessible to local residents and visitors alike.

Last year, the pool saw more than 50,000 individual swimming sessions and the Trustees and staff ran community events including moonlight swims, and a bonfire swim.

It is vital to the Trustees that the pool is used for a myriad of purposes, from providing a peaceful space for mental well-being, a safe place for family fun, a place where people can maintain their physical health, hold social gatherings or for those serious athletes – a place for triathlon and cross channel swim training.

The turquoise waters of the Pells Pool, Lewes.

Because of this, careful consideration is given to scheduling lots of different sessions each week – including lane swims, gentle swims, long family sessions, and each of these is designed to support specific groups of pool users.

There are different ways to book swims. To ensure safety and to maintain water quality there is a maximum number of swimmers per session, but as well as online booking, people can turn up and pay at the kiosk when there are still session spaces available or ask staff to help them book in advance.

Ticket prices remain lower than any other local pool, with special rates for those on Universal Credit and free child swims to those aged two and under.

Additionally, this year the PPCA is doubling the number of free family swims available (for families of up to two adults and three children) to 200 swims. These are available to local families who would not normally be able to afford to use the pool. Passes are distributed through the four Lewes District Foodbanks, as well as via local healthcare providers.

Pells pool Swimalong, August 31.

The Pool is working with local healthcare provider, Foundry Healthcare, to prescribe free well-being swims. The aim is to support people who are trying to make lifestyle changes as well as those with mental health and physical challenges.

This ‘Swims for Wellbeing’ initiative is currently funded by the Enjoolata Foundation. Cold water swimming is recognised to have both physical and mental health benefits and participants have consistently reported improvements in their mental and physical health and wellbeing, as well as stating that they feel supported by the Pells staff and are welcomed as part of the Pells community.

This year, due to the efforts of the amazing staff, the swimming season started early - in April, and having consulted the pool community, new developments now include the addition of a sauna, swimming lessons and new events including the end of the Summer ‘Swimalong’ which will take place on Saturday, August 31, 3.30pm to 7.30pm and will feature poolside karaoke, synchronised swimming and a barbecue.

The autumn swimming season will start on September 9, with swimming available long into the autumn this year – for those who want to make the most of cold water swimming and of course, the new sauna!

Information about upcoming events and opportunities can be found on www.pellspool.org.uk or on the noticeboard, outside the pool entrance.