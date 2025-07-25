Peppa Pig live returns to Crawley as Baby Evie mases first live stage appearance in brand new show
Peppa Pig Live returns to Crawley with a brand-new ‘oinktastic’ stage show: Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show!
Which will feature the new addition to the family, baby Evie!
Produced by Fierylight in collaboration with leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro, the tour comes to The Hawth Crawley, Tuesday 24 February at 4pm and Wednesday 25 February at 10am & 1pm. It will also show in the West End for the festive season.
Based on the much-loved animated preschool TV series, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is packed full of music, adventure and surprises for little ones and is the perfect introduction to theatre.
With a new arrival on the way, the whole family are busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it’s an oinktastic makeover and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George all need your help to get everything ready before the arrival of baby Evie! There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?
For over 15 years, audiences have been thrilled to see Peppa and friends live on stage in seven hugely popular tours, with over 2.5 million fans joining in the fun and games in the UK alone. Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is once again produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight. The production will be directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis who has directed all previous Peppa Live shows.
Martin Ronan, Executive Producer at Fierylight, said, “We are delighted to bring Peppa and friends back to the stage in a brand-new show, to share the magic, laughter, and muddy puddles with a whole new generation of families… and with a new addition to the family too!”
Join Peppa and Friends on their latest new adventure for preschoolers. It’s the perfect family treat. Tickets are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).