Perrier Award winner Phil Nichol brings his first tour in seven years to Sussex

Multi-award-winning Canadian comic Phil Nichol is returning to the road with Trying My Best, his first UK tour in seven years, and Sussex audiences will be among the first to see it.

Nichol begins the run on Thursday, October 16 at Crown House, St Leonards-on-Sea, and comes back to the county for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at The Forge, Brighton.

The Canadian-born performer is known for mixing stand-up, songs and quick-fire stories, with material that ranges from observations on British life to tongue-in-cheek comedy songs. His new show brings together highlights from his career alongside new pieces.

Over the past few years Nichol has focused on acting, including starring in Spiegelworld’s cabaret and circus production The Hook in Atlantic City. He has also appeared in television series such as Catastrophe and Man Down, as well as creating and performing more than 20 solo shows at the Edinburgh Festival.

