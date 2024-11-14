Petworth Cottage Nursing Home's prize Christmas quiz to raise funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Petworth Cottage Nursing Home is once again publishing a Christmas quiz to raise funds to improve its facilities.

The Home is a registered charity and relies very much on the support of the local community to raise funds for projects such as the refurbishment of its kitchen, and in the last two years supporters have raised over £50,000 towards the cost of this project.

This year the proceeds of the quiz will go towards refurbishment of a separate kitchen where a team of volunteers assist the permanent staff by preparing refreshments which they then serve to the nursing home residents, as well as its pantry and staff room.

The quiz is not a conventional quiz, and is something in which all the family can join. Contestants are set words and letters from which to work out well-known sayings such as: A N B S clean*. Prizes are awarded, the first prize being £500, and to win some of these prizes it isn’t even necessary to get all the answers right!

The quiz is distributed widely round shops, cafés and pubs within a radius of about 10 miles of Petworth, but copies can also be found on the Nursing Home’s website www.pcnh.co.uk

*(Solution: A new broom sweeps clean)