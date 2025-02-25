Petworth House and Park celebrates the arrival of a new season with a sensational Spring Festival. 5 - 27 April 2024 - includes many free events and activities

The annual Spring Festival at Petworth House and Park will feature talks, demonstrations, art and craft workshops, a Makers Market, family activities, garden tours and spectacular bulb displays. 5 - 27 April. Normal admission applies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 April, visitors can explore the Makers Market stalls to find high quality artisan gifts and a range of beautiful handmade products including jewellery, homeware, textiles and art. Held in partnership with Petworth Pop-Up.

There will be free family activities throughout the Easter holidays, including a buggy-friendly trail around the Pleasure Garden from Saturday 5 until Monday 21 April. Pick up a free 'Ben Plants a Butterfly Garden' trail map and discover fun games and activities along the way. On Friday 11 April author Moira Butterfield leads families on a one-hour nature treasure hunt around the Pleasure Garden, inspired by her book Look What I Found in the Woods. Booking essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 22 to 27 April gardening enthusiasts will be treated to a series of free talks and demonstrations in the garden theatre marquee. Speakers will include BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost, Head Gardener of Knepp Charlie Harpur, authors Vanessa Berridge and Rebecca Bevan, daffodil judge and exhibitor Richard Hilson and local National Trust gardeners. The full programme can be found online. No booking required.

Daffodils and Ionic Rotunda at Petworth

Laura Uphill from Gwen's Garden, a medical herbalist with 25 years of experience, will lead a 2.5-hour foraging walk and talk through the Pleasure Garden and Park. This walk will show how to apply plants as medicines at home and regain knowledge which has been lost over time. Booking essential.

Petworth’s Gardens and Outdoors Manager Martyn Burkinshaw will be giving free guided tours of the Pleasure Garden, which will be carpeted in radiant spring bulbs.

For the creative-minded, there will be spring-themed workshops where attendees can have a go at a heritage craft, including botanical drawing, Indian block printing, cyanotype printing, and willow basket and bird feeder weaving, all at a gentle pace in a relaxing and friendly environment. Booking essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local community and volunteers have been busy hand-crafting bluebells to create a marvellous floral display in the Exhibition Room. There will also be an opportunity for visitors to create their own bluebell to add to this display.

An evening of cabaret and burlesque, inspired by the sights and sounds of spring, will be taking place on Friday 25 April. Hosted by award-winning vintage and vaudeville producer Dawn Gracie, expect joyous songs, impressive high kicks, and plenty of belly laughs. Suitable for adults only. Booking essential.

“Our inaugural Spring Festival in 2024 was such a tremendous success, and this year it will be even bigger and better” says Sue Rhodes, Visitor Operations & Experience Manager. “Spring is such a magical time at Petworth, and when the garden comes to life it’s a real feast for the senses. From our family activities and exciting lineup of specialist speakers to our craft workshops and garden tours, we can’t wait to welcome visitors to this annual celebration of colour, beauty and nature.”