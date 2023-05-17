Petworth Town Council Annual Town Meeting is on Thursday May 25 2023

Petworth’s Annual Town Meeting will take place at the Leconfield Hall in Market Square on Thursday May 25 2023 commencing at 7pm.

Residents are welcome to attend the meeting to hear from your Councillors and also from representatives of local community groups; all of whom will be updating the meeting on their activities of the last year and perhaps sharing some of the opportunities available to the local community.

There will be an update on the 20mph Zone planned for the town, and also present will be representatives from the Chichester District Council “Supporting You” campaign, who will give a short presentation.

Entry is free of charge and there will be refreshments and snacks also available free of charge.