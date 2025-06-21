Phoenix Choir brings top soloists to Crawley

Phoenix Choir of Crawley are proud to bring four talented professional soloists and over twenty professional instrumentalists to Crawley, to perform with the choir under the baton of musical director George Salmon, in their concert on Saturday 5th July starting.

The main work in the concert will be Haydn’s 'Nelson Mass'. Originally called the 'Missa in Angustiis' (A Mass for Troubled Times), Mass No.11 in D Minor is Haydn's largest mass, and one of his most well-known and beloved choral works. The mass is distinctive in the way that the solo and ensemble sections are closely integrated, rather than the usual separation of aria and chorus.

Soprano soloist, Caroline Taylor, has a particularly demanding role in the Mass. After graduating from the Royal Northern College of Music with Distinction, Caroline won the Kennedy Strauss Award, the Emmy Destinn Award for Czech Opera and Song and the 2023 Off West End Opera Award with Hampstead Garden Opera for Janáček’s The Cunning Little Vixen, in which she played the title role. The other three soloists feature in the Mass and will each perform an additional solo. Mezzo-soprano Kate Symonds-Joy will sing 'Deh! per questo istante solo' (Oh! just for this moment only) from the opera 'La Clemenza di Tito' (The Clemency of Tito) by Mozart, baritone Richard Bannan will sing 'Deh, vieni alla finestr'a (Oh, come to the window) from Mozart’s 'Don Giovanni' and tenor Gregg Tassell will sing the cavatina 'Distressful nature fainting sinks' from Haydn’s oratorio 'The Seasons'.

The choir and orchestra will perform an English translation of Brahms’ 'Schicksalslied' (A Song of Destiny), which has similarities to the composer’s earlier 'German Requiem', and the choir will also sing the beautiful 'Ave verum corpus' by Mozart. Sound samples and more about the soloists can be found on the annferrierartists.com website.

Musical Director of Phoenix Choir of Crawley, George Salmon

The concert starts at 7.30pm in the main hall of St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, off Old Horsham Road, Southgate, Crawley RH11 8PG, a modern, accessible venue with onsite parking. Tickets for adults are £15 if paid in advance, or £16 on the door (subject to availability); tickets for full time students over age 16 are £6; for a child age 16 or under tickets are £1. To purchase tickets, call 07821 872666 or email [email protected]. Use the same contact details to reserve disabled parking or to request a wheelchair accessible seat, or for any other enquiries.

For more about the choir see www.PhoenixChoirCrawley.org or Phoenix Choir of Crawley Facebook page.