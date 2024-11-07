Photography exhibition in Brighton

Them, at the Phoenix Art Space in Brighton on November 19 - 21.

Them. celebrates queer culture, touching upon topics such as love, identity, and diversity.

During the project, I've had the privilege of speaking with members of the LGBT+ community, who have generously shared their personal experiences with me. They've allowed me to capture their individuality and celebrate their authentic selves in my work.

While society continues to evolve, the community still faces discrimination, despite the significant influence it has on our culture.

Exhibition poster

These individuals have shared their stories and struggles, demonstrating resilience as they advocate for LGBT+ equality and acceptance.

Through their courage, they actively challenge and reshape misconceptions, helping to pave the way for a more inclusive future.

Them. serves as a platform to showcase the beauty of queer culture and the many facets of a queer experience.

