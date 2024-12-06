Pick your own Christmas tree experience at Sharnfold Farm on Saturday

Here's a magical way to start the festive season - Pick Your Own Christmas Tree Experience at Sharnfold Farm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Visitor Attraction at Stone Cross is inviting everyone to get ready to kick off the holiday season in style with a magical adventure.

It was so popular last weekend that an extra day has been added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the chance to create festive family memories that will last a lifetime.

Have fun at Sharnfold

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "We have set up a truly wonderful festive experience for everyone.

"You will be able to walk down to our Christmas tree field and take your time selecting the perfect tree for your home.

"Once you have decided, our farmer James will personally cut it down. Only James will handle the tree cutting process as we want to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being able to come to a farm and choose which tree you want is very special, and then to watch James cut it all down. The children will just love it, so too may the adults.

Pick Your Own Christmas Tree Experience at Sharnfold Farm

You can carry your tree back for same-day takeaway or let us hold it until Wednesday for collection."

Create festive family memories that’ll last a lifetime.Tickets£37.50 + Booking Fee (up to 4 people)Additional guests: £3.50 per person

While you’re here, enjoy the Christmas-themed farm trail! Your ticket includes the entire experience – the trail, the fun, and most importantly, the Christmas tree you pick out to take home!Spaces are limited so book now and start a new holiday tradition.

Click here PYO Christmas Tree Experience at Sharnfold Farm - The Family Parks Group