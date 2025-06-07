Picnic at Pevensey with three concerts

After last year’s Musical Picnic at Pevensey Castle, we were besieged with requests to do it again in 2025! This year’s Picnic at Pevensey features popular medieval instrument ensemble Faronel, including multi-instrumentalist Michael Withers, local cellist Rachel Firmager and the remarkable Sussex sisters Gigi and Kitty Casey, both of whom are making their names in the world of singing.

Bring your own picnic to enjoy in the glorious grounds or buy drinks and light refreshments from the castle café. Explore the castle and its rich history and enjoy three short concerts in the East Tower, the Second World War Room and the dungeon!

A fanfare from the battlements will herald the beginning of each recital.

The weather was kind to us in 2024 – if very poor weather is forecast this year we will reschedule to September 7th and offer you the choice of a full refund or attending the event on that date.

Tickets at £14 (under 18s come free) from https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c036-picnic-at-pevensey/

