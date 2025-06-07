Picnic at Pevensey with three concerts

By Noa Lachman
Contributor
Published 7th Jun 2025, 22:06 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST
Bring your own picnic to enjoy in the picturesque surroundings of Pevensey Castle, with medieval music from early instrument group Faronel, songs, arias and duets from the outstanding Casey sisters and local cellist Rachel Firmager.

After last year’s Musical Picnic at Pevensey Castle, we were besieged with requests to do it again in 2025! This year’s Picnic at Pevensey features popular medieval instrument ensemble Faronel, including multi-instrumentalist Michael Withers, local cellist Rachel Firmager and the remarkable Sussex sisters Gigi and Kitty Casey, both of whom are making their names in the world of singing.

Bring your own picnic to enjoy in the glorious grounds or buy drinks and light refreshments from the castle café. Explore the castle and its rich history and enjoy three short concerts in the East Tower, the Second World War Room and the dungeon!

A fanfare from the battlements will herald the beginning of each recital.

The weather was kind to us in 2024 – if very poor weather is forecast this year we will reschedule to September 7th and offer you the choice of a full refund or attending the event on that date.

Tickets at £14 (under 18s come free) from https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c036-picnic-at-pevensey/

Gigi Casey

1. Contributed

Gigi Casey Photo: Submitted

Faronel Ensemble

2. Contributed

Faronel Ensemble Photo: Submitted

Rachel Firmager

3. Contributed

Rachel Firmager Photo: Submitted

Kitty Casey

4. Contributed

Kitty Casey Photo: Submitted

