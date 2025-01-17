Pint with Purpose - a night of community spirit in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local brewery, The Hastings Project, is set to host an inspiring event, Pints with Purpose, on 10th April from 6:00pm to 10:00pm, bringing the Hastings community together for a night of craft beer, live music, delicious food and charitable impact.

This special evening will feature some of Hastings' most inspiring charities and community organisations, giving attendees the chance to learn about their vital work and discover opportunities to get involved. The event aims to foster meaningful connections between local causes and those eager to support them, all while enjoying a pint and a relaxed friendly atmosphere.

What’s on offer at Pints with Purpose?

Beers from The Hastings Project

Robbie Ormrod and Ed Nash - Creators of The Hastings Project and Pint with Purpose event.

Live music featuring local talent

Mouthwatering food from local charity, Sustenance

Opportunities to meet charities, get involved in their work and make a difference

"We’re incredibly proud to host Pints with Purpose and bring the people of Hastings together for a night that’s not just about great beer, but about making a real impact in our community," said Ed Nash, Community Project Lead at The Hastings Project.

Pint With Purpose

"Hastings is filled with inspiring charities and individuals working tirelessly to tackle important issues like isolation, mental health, poverty and more.

"This event is our way of shining a light on their incredible efforts and giving residents a chance to connect, contribute, and celebrate the power of community.

" We hope to see as many people as possible come along to support these causes and sharing a pint or two.

"It’s an evening that combines all the things we love – great beer, great food, and supporting great causes."

Event Details:

Date: 10th April 2025 Time: 6:00pm – 10:00pm Location: The Stade Hall, Hastings. Admission: Free (Food and drinks available for purchase)

Pints with Purpose isn’t just an event – it’s a chance for Hastings residents to celebrate the amazing work happening in their town and connect with local initiatives making a real difference.

Come along and raise a glass to community spirit – because in Hastings, every pint has a purpose!