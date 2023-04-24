Plaistow Preschool's Maypole village fete returns for May 1 bank holiday 2023

After a record turnout in 2022 this year’s Plaistow Maypole Fete will return on Bank Holiday Monday May 1, from 12pm – 4pm in Plaistow West Sussex.

This year, Plaistow Preschool’s children will dance around the Maypole at 12noon with new lead practitioner Kerry Allison who took over the running of the Preschool at the start of the year.

Kerry said: “The children have shown amazing skills, listening, concentrating and practising their dance. They have chosen their own music and worked together creating an exciting and fun performance for all to enjoy!”

Sponsored by Peakcock Builders, Knight Frank, Direct Acoustics and Shower Power the fete kicks off with a full programme of activities in the centre ring to entertain visitors throughout the afternoon including the famous fun dog show.

Visitors will love the live music performances from singer song-writer Anouska Assisi and local ukulele group UKES A WEY.

There will also be a gymnastics display from Victory Gymnastics Club and party entertainers CrazyBeanz will be arriving in style with their Unicorn Twilight who will be holding a whole host of activities including magic and bubble shows!

The Grand Raffle will not disappoint with over 25 prizes donated by local businesses. Prizes include popular local activity tickets. Tickets are available in Kirdford, Plaistow and Ifold Stores or by emailing [email protected]

Come along and join the fun, enjoy some live music and see if your pooch has what it takes to win a class in the dog show.