Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Plaistow Preschool's Maypole village fete returns for May 1 bank holiday 2023

After a record turnout in 2022 this year’s Plaistow Maypole Fete will return on Bank Holiday Monday May 1, from 12pm – 4pm in Plaistow West Sussex.

By Peter CutlerContributor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

This year, Plaistow Preschool’s children will dance around the Maypole at 12noon with new lead practitioner Kerry Allison who took over the running of the Preschool at the start of the year.

Kerry said: “The children have shown amazing skills, listening, concentrating and practising their dance. They have chosen their own music and worked together creating an exciting and fun performance for all to enjoy!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sponsored by Peakcock Builders, Knight Frank, Direct Acoustics and Shower Power the fete kicks off with a full programme of activities in the centre ring to entertain visitors throughout the afternoon including the famous fun dog show.

Most Popular

Visitors will love the live music performances from singer song-writer Anouska Assisi and local ukulele group UKES A WEY.

There will also be a gymnastics display from Victory Gymnastics Club and party entertainers CrazyBeanz will be arriving in style with their Unicorn Twilight who will be holding a whole host of activities including magic and bubble shows!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Grand Raffle will not disappoint with over 25 prizes donated by local businesses. Prizes include popular local activity tickets. Tickets are available in Kirdford, Plaistow and Ifold Stores or by emailing [email protected]

Come along and join the fun, enjoy some live music and see if your pooch has what it takes to win a class in the dog show.

Follow us on Facebook facebook.com/plaistowpreschool for more information and entry guidelines.

Related topics:Tickets