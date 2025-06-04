Plant sale and cream teas – a summer garden party in Shoreham in aid of Sussex Cancer Fund

By Sarah MacDonald
Contributor
Published 4th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST

We are delighted to share details of a wonderful fundraising event organised by one of our most dedicated supporters, Sheila, who has been tirelessly raising money for the Sussex Cancer Fund for many years. Sheila is not only a long-time fundraiser but also one of our hardworking volunteers, and we are incredibly grateful for her continued support.

🌸 Sheila’s Garden Party & Plant Sale

📅 Saturday 5th July

🕛 12pm – 4pm

📍 1 Downsway, BN43 5GH

This lovely community event promises an afternoon of plants, cakes, and cream teas – all set in a beautiful garden in Shoreham. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a summer’s day while supporting a great cause.

There will be a variety of plants for sale, many of which have been generously donated and grown by Sheila together with contributions from friends, neighbours, and fellow garden lovers. A huge thank you to everyone who has contributed plants – your kindness helps make this event so special.

Of course, no garden party would be complete without delicious cream teas and homemade cakes, so come along and enjoy a treat (or two!) while browsing the plant selection.

We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Sheila for her incredible efforts year after year, and to everyone who has donated, supported, or bought from the plant sales. Every pound raised goes towards supporting people with cancer across Sussex.

🌱 We hope to see you there!

